The Most Asked About Ms. Cheap Segment

Ms. Cheap took us to UCP Equipment Exchange, where you can donate used medical equipment, or get some for free. The Equipment Exchange at United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee is located at 1200 9th Avenue North. They are generally open from 9am-3pm Tuesdays through Thursday, but you must call for an appointment to give or receive equipment. For more information, visit www.ucpmidtn.org or call (615) 242-4091 ext. 105.