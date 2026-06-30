The Nashville Distillery Grand Opening July 4th: Honoring Veterans and Community

Nashville Distillery Grand Opening July 4th: Honoring Veterans and Community

Mark and Tonya Lawrence, owners of Nashville Distillery, are excited to open their doors on July 4th, celebrating their love for Nashville and its community. The grand opening promises a lineup of events, including live music, games, family-friendly activities, and a moving tribute to veterans—highlighted by a retired Ranger parachuting in with the American flag, which will be presented to a Gold Star family.

Giving back is at the heart of the distillery’s mission, with 10% of all profits supporting veteran organizations: Operation Song, Project Canine Hero, and The Next Response Foundation. Their patriotic bourbon line celebrates the nation’s history and values, while their mascot, Big Dog the St. Bernard, is featured across their branded spirits and national promotions.

For more details and to join the July 4th festivities, visit Shop | Nashville Distillery – The Nashville Distillery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Nashville Distillery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

