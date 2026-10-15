The Nashville Jazz Festival returns to 3rd & Lindsley

The Nashville Jazz Festival is back for another year of music at 3rd & Lindsley!
The event is happening on October 24th and 25th! Want to get tickets? More information here: https://www.nashvillejazz.org/jazz-festival-2026
Full lineup from Nashville Jazz Workshop's website:
Saturday, October 24
Doors at 5pm
6:00-6:35pm Giovanni Rodriguez & 12 Manos
6:45-7:20pm Sofia Goodman Septet
7:40-8:15pm The Day Drinkers
8:25-9:00pm Dara Starr Tucker
9:10-10:30pm Bill Evans & Jeff Coffin ‘SUPER NOVA’ Featuring Keith Carlock
Sunday, October 25
Doors at 4pm
5:00-5:30pm Vanderbilt Student Brass Band
5:30-6:05pm David Williford
6:15-6:50pm Chester Thompson
7-7:40pm Rod McGaha
8-9:30pm Kirk Whalum