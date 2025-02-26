The Price is Right Hits a Historic High: Drew Carey Dishes on Reaching 10,000 Episodes

The #1 series in daytime, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, will commemorate its 10,000th episode with a special episode airing Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on CBS. Heather talks to Drew about the big day! The episode marks Drew Carey’s 3,269th as host, joined by announcer George Gray and models Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbeláez, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda in honoring this landmark milestone. The episode will also have an encore presentation in primetime on Tuesday, March 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

