The Roger Cook and Friends Benefit Concert for Our Place Nashville is featuring some of Nashville's biggest songwriters all for a wonderful cause!

Roger Cook, Katie Cook, and Jordan Collins stopped by to tell us all about the exciting event!

The Roger Cook and Friends: A Benefit Concert for Our Place Nashville takes palce on March 19th at Third and Lindsley!

Doors open at 6PM and the show starts at 7:30PM

You can find out more information at ourplacenashville.org