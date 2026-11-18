There’s a lot to discover under one roof at The Shoppes at Occasions in downtown Portland! From boutique shopping and home décor to their restaurant, 5 Chefs, known for its homemade cakes, this local destination offers something for shoppers and diners alike!

You can visit the Shoppes at Occasions at 103 W McGlothlin St, Portland, TN 37148

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Shoppes at Occasions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.