Celebrating LGBTQ talent in our state's food scene! The Supper of the Sensational Seven is back for a third year. Brian Riggenbach and Zach Halfhill give us a preview of what will be served.

According to their website, proceeds will go towards the nonprofits Nashville Launch Pad and Streetworks.

The Supper of the Sensational Seven is on September 8th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.themockingbirdnashvillecharity.com/reserve/supper-of-the-sensational-seven