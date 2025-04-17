The Twelve Thirty Club tells us about their Easter brunch this weekend!

The Twelve Thirty Club will celebrate Easter in style with an exclusive prix-fixe brunch on the Rooftop on Sunday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can soak up the sun and take in spectacular views of Lower Broadway and Downtown Nashville while enjoying a decadent three-course brunch.

The Twelve Thirty Club’s Rooftop Easter Brunch will begin with a sampling of sweet and savory shareables for the table, including Shrimp Cocktail, Deviled Eggs topped with caviar, and Pecan Sticky Buns. Each guest will have their choice of an entree from a selection that includes Le Pig, a hearty blend of French ham, scrambled egg, Gruyère, and aioli served on a croissant with a side of potatoes; Steak & Eggs with cheesy scrambled eggs and frites; Mesquite Smoked Salmon with crispy potato galette, chive crème fraîche, and pepper cress; Banana Bread French Toast topped with butter toasted almonds, banana caramel and Chantilly; the 12/30 Burger smashed and caramelized with melted cheese, pickles, onions and honky tonk sauce: or the California Scramble, a savory mix of eggs, bacon, pepper jack, American and Havarti cheeses, potatoes, avocado, and salsa.