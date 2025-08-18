Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet a teeny tiny Underdog, with lots of love to give. Blue is a sweet puppy who loves to cuddle and give kisses! Will you be the one to take him home? To learn more about adopting Blue or other pets like him, call 615-862-7928.
The Underdogs: Meet Blue!
