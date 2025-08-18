Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Underdogs: Meet Blue!

We're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Blue!
The Underdogs: Meet Blue
Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet a teeny tiny Underdog, with lots of love to give. Blue is a sweet puppy who loves to cuddle and give kisses! Will you be the one to take him home? To learn more about adopting Blue or other pets like him, call 615-862-7928.

