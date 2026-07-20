The Underdogs: Meet Joan!

Joan is this week's underdog from the Nashville Humane Association! Joan has only one eye and loves PJs and silk sheets! She is a relaxed, calm dog who is looking for her forever home. You can find Joan, along with many other animals just like her, at the Nashville Humane Association.

To learn more about Joan or other adoptable pets you can call (615) 352-1010 or visit https://nashvillehumane.org/.

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