This-N-That Thrift Shop with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the This-N-That Thrift Shop and gave us tips on the best items to look for when thrift shopping. For more of Ms. Cheap's tips on shopping thrift stores, check out her article here: https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/. The This ‘N That thrift shop, which benefits St. Lukes Community House, is located at 5007 Georgia Ave. Visit http://thisnthatnashville.com/ or call (615) 292-4032 for more information. Follow Ms. Cheap on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

