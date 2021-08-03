This Sunshiny Soup is a Celebration of Summer Harvest

Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Summer Harvest Soup. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville and NOW Cookeville. For more information, or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.

SUMMER HARVEST SOUP

INGREDIENTS

2 onions, chopped (2 cups)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup green beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup zucchini, diced into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup fresh or frozen corn

1/2 cup dry quinoa

1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

12 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon thyme

2 tablespoons of vegan butter (optional)

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet cook onions and garlic, covered, over medium-low 10 minutes. Add water, 1 to 2 Tbsp. at a time, as needed to prevent sticking.

Add 6 cups water and the next five ingredients (through bulgur). Bring to boil, reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 to 20 minutes or until cooked and vegetables are tender.

Add remaining ingredients. Cook about 2 minutes more or until asparagus is just tender and bright green in color. Garnish with additional fresh basil.

DESCRIPTION:

This sunshiny soup is a celebration of summer produce. Zucchini, tomatoes, corn, green beans, and asparagus simmer together, creating a light yet flavorful broth. The grains add heartiness; for a light appetizer, (you can leave them out).

