Thomas Drugs in Cross Plains is 'Locally Loved'

CROSS PLAINS, TENN. — Thomas Drugs in Cross Plains, Tennessee has been around for decades. It is not only a working pharmacy and soda fountain, but acts as a gathering place for neighbors.

I put out a message to different Facebook groups for our newest segment "Locally Loved". This segment aims to highlight different small businesses recommended by you at home! After doing so, I learned about Thomas Drugs and how long it has been a part of the Cross Plains community.

It truly feels like you are transported back in time when you walk inside! Take a look for yourself in the video above. For more information head over to their website.