TikTok sensation Brian Brigantti gives us gardening tips for beginners

Spring has sprung and we know so many of you want to get in on the gardening fun. We headed out to Brian Brigantti's garden to learn more about his story and tips on how to get started planting!

Brigantti currently shares his gardening journey with his 3.3 million TikTok followers and is now helping people get started with his new book Gardening for Abundance: Your Guide to Cultivating a Bountiful Veggie Garden and a Happier Life.

Watch the videos above to learn more about how he got started and the simple steps to start planting!

