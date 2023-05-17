Tips for Talking about Mental Health

Patrick Custer, communications liaison for Promises Rehabilitation Centers and advocate for mental health and addiction gave the top tips for changing the stigma around mental health in ways we can talk to our family and friends. Patrick hosts a podcast called "Rooted in Recovery Stories" with candid interviews with dozens of celebrities who want to tell their story on recovery and healing. Go to https://www.promises.com/rooted-recovery-stories/ to learn more.
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 12:44:58-04
