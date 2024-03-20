Tips for your small business from The Product Boss

Jacqueline Snyder, also known as The Product Boss, is an apparel and accessories expert with over 14 years of consulting start-ups and a BFA in Fashion Design.

She owns Designer Consulting Co-Op (DCC) and has helped over 1,000 start-up companies grow their businesses. In addition to the DCC, Jacqueline launched her own product-based, multi-six figure business, Cuffs Couture, selling worldwide and dressing countless celebrities.

Most recently, Jacqueline acts as the face and driving force behind the Apple Top 10 Marketing Podcast and small business coaching platform, The Product Boss , which helps tens of thousands of product-based businesses, ranging from start-up conception to multi-million dollar companies, across the globe truly thrive.

Today she offers advice and tips for your small business!

You can find the Product Boss Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

https://www.instagram.com/theproductboss/?hl=en

theproductboss.com