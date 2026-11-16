TOA Experts On 5: Extended Orthopedic Care

An unexpected injury doesn’t always happen during regular business hours. Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance offers extended orthopedic urgent care hours, including nights and weekends, to help patients get specialized care when they need it. With extended weekday, evening and weekend hours, TOA gives patients another option for seeking orthopedic care when an injury happens outside the typical workday.

For more information and location information visit Urgent Care Clinics | Locations

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