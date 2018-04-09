Chef Lisa Marie White from Marsh House made Strawberries & Cream with Lemon Donuts and Meringue, and talked about the upcoming Tour de Farm event. (See recipe for the Strawberry Sauce below!) Limited tickets are still available for the second annual Tour de Farm, presented by Les Dames d’Escoffier Nashville on Sunday, April 15. Two events in one, the fundraiser includes a day-long VIP Farm tour throughout Williamson County and a multi-course Farm-Inspired Feast. Tickets for the event are $195 for the tour and dinner or $95 for the dinner, and are now available for purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-de-farm-2018-tickets-43038396001 Funds from both events will go to support scholarships for women to further their continuing education in the fields of food, farming, beverage, and hospitality. Find out more at www.lesdamesnashville.org/tour-de-farm-2018.
Chef Lisa Marie White’s Strawberry Sauce -- great with ice cream, on pancakes, or in a cocktail!
Ingredients:
1 flat strawberries (12 pints)
1/2 cup brown sugar
5 cups granulated sugar
9 1/2 cups water
¼ lemon juice & zest
1 pinch vanilla powder
Instructions:
Wash strawberries and remove stems; cut berries in 1/4's or roughly chop them
Toss berries in brown sugar - divide between sheet trays & roast at 365 degrees for approximately 15 - 20 min
Remove from the oven & allow to cool slightly
Combine berries, sugar, & water together in a large sauce pot over high heat and bring to a boil - than reduce heat & allow to simmer about 10 - 15 minutes, sauce should thicken. Stir with a rubber spatula.