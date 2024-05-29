TPAC Spotlight Award Winners Head to NYC to Compete for the Jimmy Awards

The TPAC Spotlight Award winners have been announced!

Alyssa Freeze and Jayden Murphy are heading off to New York City to compete for the Jimmy Awards!

They joined us to talk about their future aspirations and how theatre has shaped who they are.

ABOUT TPAC SPOTLIGHT AWARD:

TPAC’s Spotlight Awards celebrated high school theatrical achievements with 40 participating Tennessee schools.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee high school students, Alyssa Freeze of Coffee County Central High School and Jayden Murphy of Nashville School of the Arts, received the coveted awards for Outstanding Lead Performer at the annual Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Spotlight Awards, hosted by Tennessee Performing Arts Center® on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The Spotlight Awards program is dedicated to encouraging and supporting the talents, educational endeavors, and friendships of high school theatre students in Tennessee to build a strong and inclusive theatre community. As a regional awards program, the two Outstanding Lead Performer recipients will travel to New York City in June 2024 to compete at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards®. Additionally, Freeze and Murphy received a scholarship presented by KraftCPAs for winning top honors in this year’s Spotlight Awards program.

TPAC’s Jackson Hall was buzzing Saturday evening as more than 1,600 students from 40 participating Tennessee high schools dressed in formal attire for the red-carpet event, along with their families and friends to celebrate throughout the evening. “We are incredibly proud to support the exceptional talent and dedication of our young performers at this year’s Spotlight Awards,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President & CEO. “These high school students have showcased remarkable skill and passion for musical theatre, and we are honored to recognize their achievements. Their performances not only highlight their individual talents, but also the vibrant future of the arts in Tennessee.”

The awards program featured 13 performances from the nominees for Outstanding Musical, with Nolensville High School going home with the ceremonies most prestigious production award for their presentation of Mary Poppins.

The two awarded Outstanding Lead Performers, Freeze and Murphy, will join 100 student nominees from 50 other regional programs across the country for 12 days of theatre intensive workshops, rehearsals and coaching from Broadway artists and industry experts, culminating in a performance on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre on June 24, 2024. At the national awards ceremony, two students will be presented with the 2024 awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor, and a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance, the mission of the Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards® is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and many past student participants have appeared in leading or supporting roles in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. To get more information about the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards program, visit JimmyAwards.com.