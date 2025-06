If you're looking for a little break away from the hustle and bustle of CMA Fest, our Producer, Brittany Foxx, had the opportunity to stop by L and L market for the very first time to check out a hidden gem.

So strap on your seatbelts as we transport you to a little slice of Paris here in Nashville at Pont Neuf.

For more information, visit Pont Neuf at their location inside L&L Market:

3820 Charlotte Ave Ste. 147

Nashville, TN 37209

pontneufbar.com