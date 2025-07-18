Trisha Yearwood talks songwriting and feeling vulnerable with new album "The Mirror"

The Mirror is Trisha Yearwood's first album where she is listed as a co-writer on every song! She talks with Heather about how excited she is for fans to listen!

The longtime Grand Ole Opry member will take the Opry stage in Nashville on July 19, where she’ll be joined by Charles Kelley for the live debut of “The Record Plays On.” Followed by album signing.

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM (Performance 7PM)

Location: The Opry House

2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

On July 20, Yearwood takes over Lower Broadway in Nashville for a very special fan celebration in the heart of the city’s Neon Neighborhood, between 4th and 5th Avenue . The free event includes an in-person album signing and the chance for fans to meet Yearwood as she continues to celebrate the release of The Mirror. **Look for the mirrored airstream on Broadway!**

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Lower Broadway

Between 4th and 5th

On July 22, she headlines the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock, a special evening featuring performances by Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Patti Scialfa, and James Taylor.

