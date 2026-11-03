Try This Easy, Delicious and Budget-Friendly White Chicken Chili!

CROCKPOT WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

COST $9.63 recipe / $1.60 serving

The slow cooker does all the work with this easy, flavorful, and healthy crockpot white chicken chili. This "dump and go" dinner will become a family favorite.

Step-by-step photos can be viewed at BudgetBytes.com/slow-cooker-white-chicken-chili/

SERVINGS: 6 (1.5 cups each)

PREP: 15 minutes

COOK: 4 hours

TOTAL: 4 hours

INGREDIENTS

· 1 (225 g) yellow onion (small dice, (heaping 1 cup) $0.76)

· 2 cloves garlic cloves (minced, $0.12)

· 1 jalapeño (small dice, (optional) $0.33*)

· 1 chicken breast (boneless & skinless, (about 3/4 lb.) $2.00**)

· 2 15oz. cans cannellini beans (drained and rinsed, $1.88***)

· 1 15oz. can pinto beans (drained and rinsed, $0.94***)

· 1 Tbsp ground cumin ($0.30)

· 1 tsp dried oregano ($0.10)

· ¼ tsp cayenne pepper ($0.02*)

· ¼ tsp black pepper (freshly ground, $0.02)

· 1 16oz. jar salsa verde ($2.92****)

· 2 cups (16 oz) chicken broth ($0.24)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Slice the jalapeńo lengthwise, scrape out the seeds with a spoon, then dice. Place the onion, garlic, jalapeño, and chicken breast in the bottom of a slow cooker (see notes).

2. Drain and rinse the cannellini beans and pinto beans, then add them to the slow cooker, along with the cumin, oregano, cayenne, and freshly ground black pepper. Pour the salsa over top.

3. Pour two cups of chicken broth over the contents in the cooker and then give everything a brief stir. Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on high for four hours, or on low for eight hours.

4. After four hours on high or eight hours on low, remove the crockpot lid and carefully use two forks to shred the chicken meat (you can also remove it, shred it on a cutting board, and then return the meat to the slow cooker). Stir the chili, slightly mashing the beans with the back of the spoon as you stir. The mashed beans will help thicken the chili.

5. Serve the chili topped with your favorite ingredients, including shredded cheese, fresh cilantro, diced avocado, freshly squeezed lime, or tortilla chips (all optional).