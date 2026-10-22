Try this no-bake pumpkin dessert recipe!

No-Bake Pumpkin Dessert, Serves 9

Ingredients

Crust:

3 cups ginger snap cookies

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Cream Cheese Layer:

1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, room temperature

¼ cup sugar

1 cup whipped topping, thawed (Extra Creamy)

Pumpkin Layer:

1 (5.1oz) package of instant vanilla pudding mix

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup milk, cold

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup whipped topping, thawed (Extra Creamy)

Whipped Cream for Final Layer:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Topping:

Ground cinnamon

1. Start by greasing an 8x8 baking dish.

2. For the crust finely process some ginger snap cookies. Mix them with melted butter. Press the mixture into the greased dish. Put in freezer for 20 minutes.

3. Next, prepare the cream cheese layer by combining room temperature cheese with sugar until it becomes smooth. Gently fold in some whipped topping. Spread the mixture over the crust. Put in the refrigerator for one hour.

4. Now let’s move on to the pumpkin layer. In a bowl mix the instant vanilla pudding with milk until it thickens. Add pumpkin puree and pie spice, whisking until you achieve a smooth consistency. Gently fold in whipped topping. Spread this mixture over the cream cheese layer. Allow it to chill for another hour.

5. For the final touch, whip the heavy cream together with the powdered sugar until soft peaks form. Add the whiskey flavoring. Spread this whipped cream layer over the pumpkin layer.

6. Cover the dessert. Refrigerate it for at least 4 hours (if possible overnight is better). Before serving sprinkle a touch of cinnamon on the top.

7. Enjoy!

