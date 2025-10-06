Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucker Wetmore to headline benefit concert to support Wags & Walks

Wags & Walks will host a night of music and fun to celebrate 6 years of saving lives and more than 6,000 dogs rescued! The event will take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at SkyDeck in Nashville.

Headlining this year’s concert are some of the most exciting names in music: Tucker Wetmore, Chris Lane, Tiera Kennedy, Ashland Craft, and a special pop-up performance from multi-platinum band American Authors. With this dynamic mix of country favorites and genre-bending acts, attendees can expect a one-of-a-kind show filled with energy, heart, and surprise moments.

General Admission tickets are currently available for $75, with VIP packages starting at $200. Secure your tickets today at [give.wagsandwalks.org]give.wagsandwalks.org/event/nash-benefit-concert/e711271 [give.wagsandwalks.org].

