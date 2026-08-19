Turkey & The Wolf Ice House

Turkey and the Wolf Ice House brings its funky, eclectic New Orleans vibe to Nashville, offering customers an unforgettable experience full of delicious food and unique décor. Founded by Mason and Lauren ten years ago in New Orleans, and now led in Nashville by chef-partner Will Mondros, the eatery is renowned for its creative dishes like the bologna sandwich, collard green melt, chicken pot pie, and the popular new chicken Caesar wrap. Located at 800 Meridian Street, Turkey and the Wolf Ice House is the spot for fans of inventive comfort food and cold beers, all served up in a fun “junkyard” atmosphere.

For more information: www.turkeyandthewolficehouse.com