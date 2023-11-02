Turnip Green Creative Reuse with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to Turnip Green Creative Reuse where you can donate and buy craft supplies, fabric, hardware and more - and you pay what you can. Turnip Green Creative Reuse is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering creativity and sustainability through reuse. They provide a welcoming, inclusive space to divert materials from the landfill and connect them with people who need them such as teachers, students, artists, and more. Turnip Green Creative Reuse is located at 1014 3rd Ave. So, Nashville, TN 37210. For more information, visit https://turnipgreencreativereuse.org/, read Ms. Cheap’s blog on Main Street Media at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

