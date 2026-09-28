Turnip Truck Grass-Fed Beef Chili Stuffed Sweet Potato Recipe!

Turnip Truck Grass-Fed Beef Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Serves: 6

Serving Size: 1 medium sweet potato topped with approximately 1–1¼ cups of chili

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 45–60 minutes

A simple, hearty meal featuring Turnip Truck 85/15 grass-fed ground beef, Field Day pantry staples and baked sweet potatoes.

Ingredients

1½ lbs Turnip Truck 85/15 grass-fed ground beef

6 medium sweet potatoes

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can Field Day kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can Field Day black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can Field Day crushed tomatoes

1 can Field Day diced tomatoes

1 cup Field Day beef broth

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Bake the sweet potatoes for 45–60 minutes, or until tender. While the potatoes are baking, brown the grass-fed ground beef and onion in a large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt and black pepper. Stir in the Field Day kidney beans, black beans, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes and beef broth. Simmer uncovered for 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chili thickens. Split each baked sweet potato and top with approximately 1–1¼ cups of chili.

Optional Toppings

Shredded cheddar cheese, avocado, green onions, cilantro or plain Greek yogurt.

Estimated Nutrition Per Serving

Approximately 550–625 calories

Approximately 30–35 grams of protein

Nutrition estimates are before optional toppings and will vary based on the size of the sweet potatoes and specific ingredients used.

Turnip Truck Natural Market

Nashville’s locally owned, full-service natural foods grocer since 2001.