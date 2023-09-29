Tuwanda Takes Us to Artville!

Samantha Saturn co-founder of Artville, gave us a look around the event. Artville, a new three-day visual art festival is taking place September 29 – October 1. The festival weaves throughout the Wedgewood Houston and Chestnut Hill neighborhoods along Chestnut Street, with hubs of activities and public art located at the Outfield at Nashville Warehouse Co., Merritt Mansion, May Hosiery Mills, Houston, and Hagan Street areas. The Festival includes public art installations and murals, local galleries, a Community Art Show, the American Artisan Festival, live music, food, drinks and more! For a complete schedule and more details, visit www.artville.org and @ArtvilleNash on Instagram and @ArtvilleNashville on Facebook.

