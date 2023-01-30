"Two Weeks Notice" with Amy Porterfield

Podcast host and author Amy Porterfield talked about how to find the courage to quit your job, work where you want and make more money. Amy’s new book Two Weeks Notice will be released on February 21. It is available for pre-order on Amazon and wherever you buy books. Her podcast Online Marketing Made is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Learn more at https://www.amyporterfield.com/.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 12:39:00-05
