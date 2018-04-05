Ty and Paige on The Return of Trading Spaces

2:45 PM, Apr 5, 2018

Ty Pennington and Paige Davis from The Original Home Design Show "Trading Spaces" talk about the re-boot of their popular show

The original home design show, Trading Spaces, returns to TLC on Saturday, April 7 at 7pm. Go to www.tlc.com/tv-shows/trading-spaces for more information.

