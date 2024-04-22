Watch Now
Unique experience at East Nashville food truck

Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 16:18:09-04

Tucked behind East Nashville's favorite pinball and tiki bars is a food truck cranking out some of the city's most unique dishes. Brave Idiot should be on everyone’s to-do list if you are a serious foodie.
 
Learn more at www.braveidiot.com

