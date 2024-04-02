Unique shopping experience at Old Hickory Social

Old Hickory Social is a new business with more than 70 local vendors to shop! The space has unique items from home decor to clothing for kids to adults, where upscale meets small-town charm.

Founded in 2024, the market offers a unique shopping experience with an eclectic mix of vendors and locally-sourced goods. Their mission is to create a community where visitors can connect with each other while browsing through carefully curated selection of products. They strive to continually add new and exciting vendors to our marketplace, creating a truly one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

https://www.oldhickorysocial.com/

1241 Robinson Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138