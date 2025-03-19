Unleash your athletic ability at Vertical Gyms and Pro 3 Fitness

Vertical Gyms, in partnership with Pro 3 Fitness, is a state of the art gym where youth athletes can unleash their athletic potential ranging from basketball to pickle-ball, volleyball and more!

Talk of the Town Producer, Brittany Foxx, went out to the gym to learn more -

"Upon walking into Vertical Gyms and Pro 3 Fitness, you can immediately tell how much the staff cares about their athletes and the space they train in. The facility is brand new with an open training area as soon as you enter, private shooting rooms to the left, a concessions room filled with beverages and snacks, and of course, the court. I had a chance to talk with Coach Pete who is in charge of the Pro 3 Fitness side, and he shared with me that this idea had been a thought in his mind for years, and when he finally had a chance to make it happen, he took it! His passion was clear after I spoke with one of the families there who told me that they had worked with Coach Pete starting from when he was training in his garage to now in the gym facility and they wouldn't want to go work with anyone else.

Coach Pete also shared with me that a majority of the athletes he sees coming into the facility are home schooled, and that they've even used the facility to earn their Physical Education credit in school.

I also had a chance to work with former NBA player and Harlem Globetrotter, Coach Kaniel, who taught me a few basketball tips. I'm not athletic in the slightest, however, it was a lot of fun to train alongside one of the best in the industry. We laughed (mostly at me) and I truly felt like I learned a little something about sports during my time there.

Overall, my time spent at Vertical Gyms and Pro 3 Fitness was well worth every moment."

VERTICAL GYMS - verticalgyms.com

Welcome to Vertical, your launchpad for dreams! We are a premier facility offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet your athletic and training needs.

With hourly rentals available, our state-of-the-art gym boasts a regulation-size basketball court featuring optional basketball shooting machines, along with two exclusive private training areas, as well as expert-led sessions, skills classes and organized runs.

Whether you're an athlete or coach, Vertical is ideal for private and small group training sessions to improve skill, agility, speed and strength.

PRO 3 FITNESS - pro3fitness.com

Elliot (Pete) Coleman, known to his athletes as “Coach Pete” began training in 1996, after becoming a First Level Certified Personal Fitness Trainer with the National Federation of Personal Trainers. He obtained his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Tuskegee University, where he made First Team All-Conference in baseball all four years. His passion for sports led him back to sport specific training in 2000, where he prepared college football players in the areas of speed, agility, and strength training for the NFL Combine and their respective Pro Timing Days. Since then, he has begun working with athletes of all ages pushing them to perform to their maximum potential, regardless of their sport. As a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, Pete is constantly striving to improve his training methods by researching different techniques and communicating with other experts in the industry. Many of his athletes that have moved on to the professional and college levels continue to come back every off-season looking to improve their performance for the upcoming season. Pete also has worked with various high school and AAU teams serving as their strength and conditioning coach. He currently serves as the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Athletic Consultant for Trevecca Nazarene University Women’s Basketball Team.

