Kenneth Tallier from the Nashville Humane Association introduced us to puppies in need of a loving home and Marcia Masulla, founder of the Unleashed talked about this year’s event. Unleashed: Dinner with Your Dog, Most Valuable Pup is Saturday, July 22 at 6pm at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. Unleashed is a chance for Nashville’s pet loving community to come together and eat dinner with their personal pets while celebrating Nashville Humane. Unleashed features a runway of lovable dogs of all shapes and sizes currently available for adoption guided by Nashville celebrities, friends, and supporters. In addition to the dinner and dog walk, Unleashed includes a silent and live auction with some of the finest Nashville themed gifts and services to benefit the mission of NHA. NewsChannel5's Tuwanda Coleman will be one of this year's Unleashed All-Star Celebrity Walkers. For tickets, go to https://give.nashvillehumane.org/event/unleashed-23/e470645/register/new/select-tickets.

