Ms. Cheap took us to the new location of the Up and Down Closet consignment store where you can find deals on new and gently used plus size fashions, as well as accessories. The new location of the Up and Down Closet is 1176 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. They are open Tuesday through Saturday 10am-6pm. For more information, go to https://upanddowncloset.com/. For more moneysaving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

