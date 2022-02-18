Using the Right Make Up Brush

Celebrity makeup artist Justine DiVanna showed how using the correct makeup brushes can give you a flawless look. For more information, go to https://www.justinedivanna.com/. Follow Justine on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@justinedivanna_?lang=en, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justinedivanna/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justinedivannaaa and Twitter @justinedivanna.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 12:42:23-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.