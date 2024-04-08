Watch Now
Roma Downey joins us to talk about her new show The Baxters
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 13:24:05-04

The US makes up 54% of the world's vinyl record market. Why not open up a record store? Today we check out Vinyl Taps' unique spin on the record buying experience. For more info: www.vinyltapnashville.com

