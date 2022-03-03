Visiting Nashville Attractions for Free!

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how you can get free passes to some of Nashville's most popular attractions. Mary told us about the Passports available at Nashville Public Libraries for free admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the National Museum of African American Music. The passports are good for free admission for two people to the National Museum of African American Music or the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Davidson County residents with a Nashville public Library card. For more information go to https://library.nashville.org/services/community-passports. To get a library card, visit https://library.nashville.org/get-card. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.