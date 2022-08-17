Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar co-owner Kira Lynn showed us around the new café, where they offer over 20 varieties of popular breakfast cereal, ice cream and coffee. Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar is located at 111 Caruthers Ave. Nashville, TN 37204 (in the 12South neighborhood). Hours are: 9am-10pm Tuesday through Saturday and 9am-9pm Sunday. Closed on Mondays. Visit https://www.wannaspoon.us/ and follow @WannaSpoonCerealBar on Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook to learn more.