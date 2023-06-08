Ways to Save Money at CMA Fest with Ms. Cheap

We took the show on the road for the 50th anniversary of the CMA Fest. The longest-running Country Music festival in the world takes place Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 in downtown Nashville. CMA Fest Four-Night Passes are officially sold out! Single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are available, starting at just $113.80 per night at www.CMAfest.com/tickets. All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on www.CMAfest.com.

Ms. Cheap talked about ways to save money at CMA Fest with five stages of free music, lots of freebies, and more. For more information on ways to save money at the CMA Fest, check out Ms. Cheap's article on Main Street Media of Tennessee here: https://mainstreetmediatn.com/articles/a/ms-cheap-enjoy-the-daytime-cma-fest-entertainment-for-free/?pubid=murfreesboropost. For more moneysaving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

We got a look inside Fan Fair X the ultimate country music fan experience. At Fan Fair X you can discover everything from indoor stages with acoustic performances and interviews, games, shopping, comfortable seating and so much more. Fan Fair X admission is included with the CMA Fest Four-Night Stadium Pass, so all you have to do is show your mobile pass to gain entry! Or, you can purchase a four-day or single-day Fan Fair X ticket. Babies and children under age 2 are admitted to Fan Fair X, and all CMA Fest locations, for free. Click here for tickets to Fan Fair X: https://cmafest.com/fanfairx/.