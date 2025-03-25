Cole talks with the Lavergne Middle School dance team as they get ready to head to Nationals! Congrats to the team!
https://lms.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/2037155
We are celebrating the Lavergne Middle School dance team as they head to Nationals!
