We are fighting fast fashion with Garage Sale Vintage

With April being Earth Month, Fifth + Broadway is dedicated to raising awareness for environmental issues, reducing waste, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Their retailer, Garage Sale Vintage (GSV), is an award-winning vintage store, vendor collective, and bar experience whose mission is to kill fast fashion while making the world a better place one awesome vintage tee at a time.

Every year, 85% of textiles—equivalent to 92 million tons—end up in landfills. The fast fashion industry is the second-largest polluter, responsible for 8-10% of global carbon emissions and second-largest consumer of water. Additionally, 97% of fashion items are manufactured overseas by underpaid underaged workers, millions of which die annually due to work-related injuries and illness.

