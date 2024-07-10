Watch Now
We chat with the 107.5 The River morning team about their next "River on the Rooftop"

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 10, 2024

We sit down with Ricki, Zac, and Manno the 107.5 the River morning team about their River on the Rooftop concert series! The next concert will be July 31 with David Kushner, Dasha, Mark Ambor and more! PLUS our Open The Show Winner, Brooke Alexx! To learn more visit https://1075theriver.iheart.com/calendar/content/2024-06-17-river-on-the-rooftop/

