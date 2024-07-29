We get a look inside Green Hour in Germantown!

Cole Johnson takes us to a speak easy/ sharing space with tempered coffee shop/chocolate spot in Germantown. We take a look at the speak easy—a couple of their cocktails. Plus next year will be there 10th year. For more information visit https://greenhournashville.com/
