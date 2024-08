The Nashville Repertory Theatre is hosting their annual Broadway Brunch for charity on Sunday, August 18th. Cole Johnson shows us what you can experience at the annual gala celebrating the power of live theatre!

The gala will be at the Music City Center from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday August 18th. For tickets and more information visit

https://nashvillerep.org/broadwaybrunch