We Go on Tour for Haunted Murfreesboro

Jen Freeman from the Haunted Murfreesboro took us on their walking tour, which consists of 20+ stops around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse square, focusing on locations with tales of history, folklore, eerie occurrences, and spirit sightings while learning why so many consider Murfreesboro to be ‘haunted.’ For more information, follow Haunted Murfreesboro at https://www.instagram.com/hauntedmurfreesboro/.

