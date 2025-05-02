We learn about a new show coming to the Tennessee Renaissance Fair this year!

Adamo Ignis is a new show this year at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival! Heather gets a preview of the fun! To see more events this year visit https://www.tnrenfest.com/events/daily_schedule.php

The 2025 TNRF will be open on May 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, 26th.

The festival's hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2135 New Castle Road Arrington, TN 37014

For tickets visit https://www.tnrenfest.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <insert client name>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.