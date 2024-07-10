We visit a "Smart Fitness" studio that helps you safe while working out

Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On May 1, Nashville resident, Lauren Gonzales opened her first Exercise Coach location at 4205 Hillsboro Pike, Suite #204, Nashville, TN, 37215.

