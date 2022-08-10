We Visit Pink Door Cookies!

Pastry chef and Chopped winner Mathew Rice talked about his popular gourmet cookies that have unique flavors that harken back to his childhood. Pink Door Cookies is located on the ground floor of the BentoLiving in Chestnut Hill building at 321 Hart Street, Suite 309 Nashville, TN 37210. Hours are Monday through Sunday from 12pm-6pm. Pink Door cookies are also available for local delivery via Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. Look for Pink Door Cookies weekends at the Nashville Farmers Market. For more information, visit https://pinkdoorcookies.com/ or call (615) 882-1227. Follow @pinkdoor on Instagram for all the latest updates.