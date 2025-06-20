We visit the nation's only retailer of lost luggage, Unclaimed Baggage!

When airline passengers lose-and fail to claim their lost baggage- where does it go? We find out in a trip to Scottsboro, AL!

Unclaimed Baggage is the nations only retailer for unclaimed luggage- this is how it works according to their website:

Airline passengers waiting for their bags upon arrival are almost certain to see them riding atop the bag carousel. That’s because airlines use sophisticated tracking technology to reunite over 99.5% of bags with their owners right away. If a bag is truly lost, airlines pay out a claim to the passenger. It’s only after an extensive three-month search that an unclaimed bag is deemed truly orphaned, a fate realized by less than 0.03% of all checked luggage! That’s where we come in. Unclaimed Baggage has purchasing agreements for unclaimed items with all domestic airlines and other travel and transportation companies. With five decades of experience processing large volumes of one-of-a-kind items, we maximize each item’s potential for a second life.

Unclaimed Baggage is located at 509 W Willow St, Scottsboro, AL 35768

https://www.unclaimedbaggage.com/